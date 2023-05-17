Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. Always friendly staff who give great customer service. Great food there too, for a fast food chain.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. Always friendly staff who give great customer service. Great food there too, for a fast food chain.
Orchids to Camel Towing. I broke down on State Route 95 and was worried about having to wait. Camel Towing got there within 20 minutes! Great job Camel Towing!
Orchids to Tavern 95. The hostess is amazing and the server was good. The management was terrific!
Orchids to Rusty’s restaurant. Amazing food, great service. This is our go-to place when we come out here. We love it!
Orchids to M&M Storage. Great follow up and customer service. The paperwork for my unit was minimal so the processing went fast. The unit was very clean when I got it and well lit. It met all of my needs. Having to get a storage unit isn’t my favorite thing to do, so it is especially appreciated when getting one goes rapidly and smoothly. I’m very happy with them.
Orchids to Shabby Shack and Book Exchange. That is such a fun place to kill time. They are all so nice, have great items to browse over and it doesn’t hurt that they are close to Smallcakes. Always a great place to meet for a treat after shopping.
Onions to the local restaurant. The hostess seated us when the place was not busy. However, no one came to take a drink or food order for 20 minutes. When we walked out, the clueless hostess who seated us had the audacity to ask if we enjoyed our meal.
Orchids to the Elks Lodge and their wonderful bar staff. Any bartender who can serve over 350 people in one outing with a smile is an Orchid in my book! Keep smiling Blonde! Your smile makes our drinks special.
Orchids to La Vita Dolce Italian Bistro and Lounge. I’ve eaten at every Italian restaurant in town and the best by far is at La Vita Dolce. Lots of food and cooked by people who really know Italian food.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
