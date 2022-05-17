Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the doctor offices and stores that have handicap buttons to push that open the doors. I would like to know who checks them to make sure they are working. It can be very hard to get in. I have
asked and all I get is “It’s up to the landlord.” I need help with this problem.
Orchids to Nancy at Home Depot for helping me get my motorized cellular shades. She is very knowledgeable and a great personality.
Orchids to the young man, Drew, working the front desk at Planet Fitness. He is always so polite and kind to my wife and me. He always has a smile on his face when we walk in!
Orchids to Leann, the poet, at Walgreens. Time will always pass and leave little in its wake. Memories cast an everlasting glow, never to fade. Thank you for being part of mine. Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to UPS driver, Brandon, for his outstanding service at my home on Tamarack drive.
Onions to the city for not getting the white stop bars and crosswalks repainted immediately after the road work. I witness people running right through the stop signs everyday while I drive for my job. Super dangerous.
Onions to the eyeball. So vile, yet you store unregistered trailers, boats, and a back yard full of code violations. Live and let live is a two-way street.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body for their fast professional service. Special thanks to Tyler for all his help.
Orchids to Havasis for the “Kentucky Derby Hats and Horses”. It was such a fun time. The ladies looked stunning in their derby hats, food was excellent and service was outstanding. Great time with the Havasis Ladies. Can’t wait for the next event. Love this group!
Orchids to my mother-in-law for introducing me to Wordle. We have such fun each morning sharing the results!
