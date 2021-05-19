Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the parking lot. At least one accident a day. Sign “left turn only” doesn’t matter. We older people don’t stand a chance.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body Shop. They did a magnificent job repairing my car. One day ahead of the schedule time, which saves on the rent and car bill. Thank you for your outstanding service and professional shop.
Orchids to Nathan at Good Hands Painting. He painted my kitchen cabinets, dining room and a backsplash, and they look phenomenal.
Onions to the government for rewarding the people who choose not to work. They completely ignore employees who worked through the pandemic. Nurses, caretakers, servers, clerks, landscapers and others who showed up every day. They are the ones who should be rewarded, they are the heroes!
Onions to the renegade motorcycle gang riding into town last Sunday. They are tatted up. The leader rode a yellow Harley with ape-hanger handlebars. Illegal as all get out. I wisely locked my doors at the red light.
Onions to the driver in the white car that blew past me as I was stopped for a school bus unloading on the other side of the street. Someone could have been killed. Remember that the kids are in school again and you need to be aware and STOP for a school bus.
Onions to the refrigeration manager in the grocery store. I’m talking about the tall fellow that makes sure freezers and coolers are working. I couldn’t see any items in the frozen food last Sunday because the doors were all fogged. I had to open each one. The temperature was turned down too low. Set it at 34 or 35 like other stores.
Onions to the driver of the minivan with the folded ladder on top on Monday morning. There were a dozen cars patiently waiting for a student in a wheelchair to be loaded onto his school bus. The driver passed all of us in the bike lane headed right for the child and bus driver. Thankfully a car blocked them from being able to proceed. Unbelievable!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
