Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the facility that lies to a client in order to get money. The situation that occurred could have resulted in serious injury to the client. No adjustment was made of any type on the expenditure. Buyer beware!
Orchids to Shugrue’s for their curbside weekend dinners. My wife and I just had the best chicken dinner that we have eaten in Havasu, period. We have tried the specialty chicken places, but none even come close to this. Plenty of food and great pickup service. Can’t wait for this weekend’s menu.
Onions to the whiners and snivelers writing about the flu. It is hard to imagine you are the spawn of the greatest generation. It’s the flu folks. They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety-Ben Franklin!
Orchids to the citizen who informs us of the legal hours for chain saw and other construction noises. Only those picky neighbors would think it’s inconsiderate to start at 6:30 am.
Onions to the big store on the north side. I was kicked out because I took a picture of the scant meat department. Really? I was just sharing It with my wife. No discussion, no kind request just “get out of the store” and they called security. Is that what it’s come to?
Orchids to David and Steven at HRMC! I was outside taking pictures of my new baby niece through the window and they were so sweet to offer me water, a chair, and even to wash the windows for me. Thank you to everyone else who was so nice to check on me or even just smile and wave!
Onions to the onion about wearing a face mask. If you are that paranoid about someone not wearing a face mask then stay home. If you choose to wear one then you must feel protected and should not condemn one who is not. This is America, and we still have a choice in what we do.
Orchids to Steve Sinkey and Gina G. The toll on those needing surgeries and procedures is unfathomable! The emotional damage is immeasurable! The points you made ring true, never to be forgotten so the abuse of power never returns to America!
