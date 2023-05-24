Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mainline Welding on Acoma Boulevard. Their help with my project allowed it to turn out perfectly. Sandie
Orchids to Mainline Welding on Acoma Boulevard. Their help with my project allowed it to turn out perfectly. Sandie
Orchids to Any at Desert Sliding door. Now my door slides! Thank you. Sandie
Orchids to El Parasio restaurant. They have great food and service. Brenda is a super server!
Onions to customers who are ”low talkers”. Please speak up! We’re in an office with phones, fax machines and other’s conversations going on, not to mention the sirens going by, and you’re standing at least five feet away from me. Please speak up, I get tired of having to tell every single customer. Our work is noisy, rise above it!
Onions to out of control tipping. Loved my 60 minute massage, but I don’t love being expected to tip $20 for an $85 dollar service. Too rich for my blood!
Onions to the owner of the dog at Rotary Beach on Saturday. Not only were dogs not allowed but, worse, temperatures at over 100 degrees, hot asphalt and sand burned me through my shoes. What did it do to your poor dog’s paws? Shame on you!
Orchids to Bradley Ford Collision Center. Our vehicle was in an accident and Bradley Ford Collision Center was fast, efficient and knowledgeable. Our beautiful truck looks brand new, as if we just bought it off of the lot! Thank you.
Onions to the neighbor running a motorized device across his gravel front yard. Rocks and dust going everywhere!
Onions to the coyotes. They are on the prowl and pinned my fur baby on the ground. Thank goodness my neighbor saw and heard the melee and ran the coyote off.
Orchids to the humming birds invading my Oleanders! Beautiful! I love spring.
Onions to whoever walked into our garage, when I accidently left the door open, and stole our electric bicycle. There is nothing worse than a thief!
