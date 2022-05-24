Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Sending orchids and many thanks to Done Right Auto for way over and beyond service. Chet fixed my error after this elderly man was in big trouble.
Orchids to The Lake Havasu Bass Club and President Brian Kuhn for putting on a high school bass tournament. This gave the high schoolers in Lake Havasu City a chance to experience competitive bass fishing on one of the best lakes in the west, Lake Havasu.
Onions to the senior citizen who lives with his mom and is trying to secretly “date” a young girl 35 years younger! Telling the girl your mom can’t find out makes you look like a shameful loser! FYI, you are a pervert whether your mom finds out or not!
Orchids to Dennis of the Lake Havasu City Water Department for solving my water problem. He went beyond the point in proving the problem was not the city’s, and helped to determine where the problem was in my system. Great job, Dennis.
Onions to Lake Havasu City. The fog and chip sealing to preserve the pavement is appreciated, however why does it take months too repaint the lane marking? Older drivers need and use the “striping”! It’s a safety issue!
Orchids to Quality Auto Body, the most honest, talented auto body repair shop in Lake Havasu City. You folks are awesome. From the white Jeep!
Onions to Cypress Park for removing the zip line at the playground. I miss seeing the kids having the best time zipping along it! Please, bring it back!
Orchids to the 30th anniversary party at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Everything was so nice from the eagle etched glass as a keepsake, the running slides, remembering members from all the years, the really good food, great music, dancing and socializing. Thanks to those who put it together.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
