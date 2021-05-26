Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Albertsons employees Margie, Andrew, and store manager, Kody. They were so very kind after I discovered my wallet was missing. An extremely stressful situation was made less so when they offered for Albertsons to pay for my order because I was without cash or cards. Thank you once again.
Orchids to James at Whiz Kids for helping me get my printer and computer to know each other. I was having a heck of a problem but James got in remotely and was able to solve the issue. They now get along great. Thank you.
Onions to the city for allowing the fireworks. People are shooting illegal fireworks in neighborhoods. Some fire them until 2 or 3 in the morning. They scare animals; they have rights also. No fireworks in the city.
Onions to yelling at a wonderful senior like he peed on the carpet. Thankfully I was able to explain that this behavior is a sign of the times. It’s more and more prevalent nowadays among those who feel entitled.
Orchids to Brenda and Yvonne at Safeway for their help and patience in getting me my items from my list.
Onions to the man in the coffee shop telling a friend that his new car has 300 horsepower. You sir, are the exact reason we’re having a fuel crisis. My Kia has half that much power and does just fine. The extra gas you burn feeding that machine could be used for better things than to tickle your fancy!
Orchids to Cody at Anderson Toyota whose amazing concern for my express wishes led to a successful, satisfying, and fun purchase of my new 2021 Toyota Corolla. I recommend that you ask for Cody!
Orchids to my husband who has bravely overcome so much. I will not let anyone think you’re loud or doing anything unsavory. You are the nicest person who walked when you were told you wouldn’t, who even with hearing loss, a bolted-together back and a mangled foot, perseveres. We need more men like you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
