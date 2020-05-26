Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Herman the hamster. Maybe someday when things get back to normal he can have a memorial service and Columbo will reveal the real killer. Was it Wiley Coyote, Whootie Owl, Earl Hawk, Sylvester Cat or alien abduction?
Onions to our cable bundle provider. $17 a month increase now with so many struggling. Plus, no sports which is a big chunk of our cable bill. A lot of programming is reruns because shows have stopped production. Your timing stinks. Higher price and lousy product equals goodbye!
Orchids to the sweet lady golfer that left our “Gus” cat toys over the fence. He loves them! Hopefully he’ll be in his catio to say thanks the next time you golf by. Thanks!
Onions to the fraternal officers who have cut entertainment to one night a week during the summer. This was decided long before covid-19 so definitely not the reason. You obviously don’t care about your local members who reside in Havasu all year. Other venues will gladly welcome our patronage.
Onions to our friends from Wisconsin who invited us to look at an RV for sale. I called later and made a deal. The woman called back yelling we can’t have it, no deal, and could not explain to us why they had us come see it and she just kept yelling. My wife finally hung up.
Orchids to officer Kloewer for his help with trying to find the person who stole my tools. Your help was very much appreciated. Thanks again. Any info please call him.
Onions to the thief that stole my framing and finish nailer, multi-tool, hilti-gun, hammer drill! Stealing a person’s way of making an honest living makes you as important to humanity as rats, cockroaches, and covid-19. Karma will get you!
Orchids to Wayne and Travis at Le Grande Plumbing. Your work was super professional in repairing our water leak! Thank you! The Ronningens.
Onions to the virus that keeps us from having fun. We will be back soon. Bigger and better that ever! Rick Jagger.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.