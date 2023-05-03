Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the charity organizations in this town. I have lived here for over 30 years, and I’ve never seen so many organizations so active at one time. Thank you for all of the good that you do.
Orchids to the older, really nice gentleman who dropped a $100 bill on me for a tip last Saturday. That totally made my day. Thank you so much!
Orchids to Black Bear Diner. Thank you, Jennifer, for being such a good server.
Orchids to the couple who paid our dinner bill at the Boat House Grill on Friday. My son, my aunt and I were enjoying our lunch when our friendly waitress told us our lunch was already paid. It made our day!
Onions to trashy houses in the neighborhood. How can a neighbor dump their trash outside the home and nothing is done about it? It is disgraceful. Mattresses and other fire hazards just dumped.
Onions to people who cannot fathom the upcoming water shortage problems. We must recognize that we live in a desert with all indications showing a huge need to conserve for future generations. Facts show reservoirs at record lows.
Onions to the steak house that acted like they had never helped anyone without a dinner reservation. The young hostess didn’t know how to seat us, she called someone to help, who blasted out “no reservation?” and stumbled with her book, again “no reservation?” Really? Now, no customer. Rude and embarrassing.
Onions to showing favoritism to a certain employee, who gets the best tipping tables, parties, and events. This doesn’t give others a chance to thrive and it causes a lack of motivation.
Onions to the rude driver speeding down the backstreet in my neighborhood. I looked both ways, no one there. I start to pull out, there he is! I stop, roll down the window, say I’m sorry. His reply: “learn how to drive that piece of crap”! Is that how you’re trained?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
"Onions to people who cannot fathom the upcoming water shortage problems." How about the elephant in the room?, that new "downtown catalyst" project ($$$$) with all that green-green grass to be nurtured by the city maintenance crews in the consultant's state of the art park on McCulloch. What has the city council been drinking?
