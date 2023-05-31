Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to these huge Winnebagos trailering cars or boats who take up multiple pumps at the gas station. It is getting hot out, I don’t want to wait for another pump in the shade to open up or have to wait in my car for you to fill up your huge gas tanks. Why don’t you use the truck stop at the edge of town? Plenty of room there for your huge ensemble and you are not causing a health concern in this heat for others.
Onions to restaurants that don’t offer outdoor seating. The advantages to outdoor seating is that when it is hot, even with an umbrella, people don’t linger after their meal, they eat and go freeing up seats to others. Outdoor eating also accommodates my fur baby. I can bring my small dog and let him sit beside me on a patio but not indoors.
Orchids to the EMT crew who helped my neighbor. While he did finally pass, you responded quickly and were able to stabilize him until he got to the hospital where God finally called him. Thank you!
Orchids to G & G Automotive! Their talented technicians have gone above and beyond my expectations in maintaining my multiple vehicles. I can’t recommend them enough.
Orchids to Mary-Lou at “A Natural Massage and Day Spa”. I asked for a nice, relaxing message with reflexology and got treated like a queen. I highly recommend her, she listens and gives you your money’s worth. Also, she’s just a really sweet person!
Orchids to Lange Veterinary. Every time I go in, I get great, compassionate and caring service from the staff and Dr. Lange is just exemplary. I talk to others in the waiting room and I know his entire patronage is very pleased.
Orchids to the police presence out on Memorial Day weekend. I hope you penalize the routine, everyday speeders going down Acoma Boulevard as well. I’m amazed there aren’t more accidents.
Onions to the store clerk who is pushy, aggressive and doesn’t know her own stock. Can’t say I’ll be back in very soon.
(1) comment
"Outdoor eating also accommodates my fur baby." Keep your flea bag home, fur baby doesn't belong in a restaurant, outdoors or indoors!!
