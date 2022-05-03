Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the watermelon crop this year. I’ve bought watermelon at two separate grocery stores recently, and they are both mushie and not very flavorable.
Orchids to Anytime Fitness. Kelli took me right in, processed my membership fee without waiting and was very professional and friendly. Thank you!
Orchids to the herb garden I bought recently via Facebook. I don’t remember the name of the company, and I don’t normally make purchases that expensive but I’m really thrilled with my herb garden. It sits right on my kitchen counter, looks pretty and I can harvest without leaving the room. Highly recommended!
Orchids to Advantage Glass. A rock bounced off my hood from a passing truck and put a foot long crack in my windshield. Advantage Glass fixed it in just a couple of hours. They were polite, professional, fast and did a great job!
Orchids to Liquid Assets Pool Service and Repairs. Knowledgeable and dependable, they always show up when they are supposed to and do a very good job cleaning and maintaining my pool.
Orchids to our postman who always delivers the mail on time with a smile on his face. That kind of customer service is rare these days.
Onions to the store clerk whose mother is toxic to the customers. I have no idea how you even stay in business. All of your junk is made in China; who wants it?
Orchids to Golf USA! Love that place! The owners are so nice and they always have such a great selection of golfwear and jewelry. The man teaches a mean golf swing, too!
Onions to the physician. The physician earns more money yet cannot accommodate excellent physicians or nurses to help us in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to our city council. Stop the building that leads to increased traffic. We do not have enough doctors or nurses.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
