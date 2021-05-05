Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the kids skateboarding on the stage under the bridge. The reverberation is deafening to those who are trying to enjoy the area. Onions to the city for not enforcing the “no skateboards on the stage” ordinance.
Orchids to the man in the blue shirt who so generously treated a group of seven Lake Havasu High School students to dinner at Shogun before the prom. We will remember your act of kindness and pass it on.
Orchid to the following for making my visit at HRMC a great experience. Van and Sarah, Dr Stansberry Anesth and Jake, Erin and Rhea, and the best orthopedic surgeon in Havasu, Dr. Heiner.
Orchids to the wonderful article in the Knight Life section. The article about the high school curriculum that does not prepare students for life after graduation and offering classes that won’t be used later in life. If a young person is planning on a career in fast food they will not need algebra, trig, calculus or biology unless a young person is planning on going to college those are the basics.
Onions to the onion about Desert Storm being too big for Havasu and causing traffic problems. Just stay home for three days. It probably won’t change much in your life.
Onions to the car shop. My car was there three times for timing belt seal and still didn’t repair it right and even under warranty. It still leaks. They refused to fix in a timely manner. Shame on you. Word gets out.
Orchids to Judy Merrill and Joni Spencer for their many hours of performing volunteer tax services for those in need. It’s always a pleasant experience to deal with these two positive ladies. They are very knowledgeable, sincere, and truly dedicated to helping our Havasu community.
Orchids to Karen at Detail Specialties and Joey at Havasu Lock and Key. My son locked us out of the house with no phone. Karen was working but took the time to find Joey at Havasu Lock and Key. When I told him there was a small child locked out he came right away. I thank both of you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
