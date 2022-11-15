Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Sarah and her neighbor Rick who both stopped to help when my sister-in-law fell on Fringe Drive and broke her ankle. It is wonderful living in a town where people still have compassion for others.
Orchids to Better Hearing Aid Service. Curt provides old fashioned, courteous customer service. He is very knowledgeable and helpful; an asset to our community.
Orchids to Jamie at the Department of Economic Security. She embodies the compassion we need for our neighbors who are going through a hard time in their lives. Kudos to you, hugs and blessings! Chaplain Dianna.
Onions to the citizen complaining about the ambulance service here in town. They couldn’t have been all bad if you are still alive. My every memory of being carefully lifted up off the floor with a shattered femur has been appreciation for their care and concern.
Onions to the neighborhood restaurant that hosted a patriot election party. Stop trivializing elections to line your pockets. Also, no thank you, we don’t need a party on a weekday. I will never eat there again.
Orchids to all of the participants in the Empty Bowl workshops. You helped add more than 20 handmade bowls to offer at our event on December 3, at the KAWS. All of the bowls came out very nicely. Thank you, again. EB coordinator, Linda G.
Orchids to Patrick at Safeway. He is absolutely the best bagger of all of the employees at any
grocery store. He packs them just right - not too heavy and nothing gets squished or broken.
Big high-five for his work ethic.
Orchids to the nurses who open up the meeting room for our AA Meeting on Sunday at the hospital.
It’s so nice to come in with the doors open, and the lights on. If anyone feels they need a meeting we’re there every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
