Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Officer Joe Erhart of the Lake Havasu Police Department for his prompt, polite and professional response to my stolen car incident. Also to Officer Chance Krager of the Parker Police Department for the quick recovery. Support your local police!
Onions to the counselor who plays psychiatrist instead of counselor by keeping family members apart without proper knowledge of that family. You are damaging to people who turn to you in faith. Consider early retirement.
Orchids to Pam, Susan, Sharon and Ted for my wonderful going away party and gift of a portable speaker from Betterlifestylemall.com. I’ll miss you guys! Patty.
Orchids to Sharon Hunter at Butterfly Wishes for her wonderful handmade cards. I bought two. Very affordable. I can’t wait to send them to my friends for Christmas. Thank you!
Orchids to the Havasu Classics for sponsoring the Toy and Food Drive for the Havasu Community Health Foundation. Thank you to the other car clubs that supported their efforts and to the Calvary Baptist Church for the use of their facilities.
Orchids to Dustin with Clean Machine mobile car detailing. My red 2002 Lexus SC430 looks like it just came off the showroom floor. Spectacular service and highly recommended.
Orchids for the laugh regarding wearing white pants and shorts after labor day. That is so 1950s. You can wear shorts and white whenever you like. We live in Arizona, not New York. We wear flip flops year round too.
Onions to the Onion regarding the old Kmart building being a grow house. Seriously? Do your research before you decide something. That building houses a manufacturing plant for machinery. There are no illicit plants growing there. It is dangerous to form opinions not based on facts!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
"It is dangerous to form opinions not based on facts!"
FACT: Joe Biden lives in the White House because he won the 2020 Presidential Election.
FACT: FOX ENTERTAINMENT OPINION NEWS spreads lies and falsehoods to their viewers because their personalities are entertainers, not journalists. And therefore are not bound by truth. (Their statement, not mine.)
-RobertsonO
