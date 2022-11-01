Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Trevor at Whiz Kids. He was very quick to diagnose and treat the problems on my computer.
Orchids to Trevor at Whiz Kids. He was very quick to diagnose and treat the problems on my computer.
Orchids to a sweet lady whose name is Betty at Goodwill on Wednesday October 19. Checking out, she stepped up and paid for my purchases. What a sweet surprise! You sure warmed my heart. Thank you so much from the old woman. Trula.
Onion to the Onion-giver about cement drivers on Saturday. They are pouring concrete not cement, cement is an ingredient. Following the noise laws, they can sleep in on Saturday until 6 a.m. and deliver at 7 a.m.
Onions to the parents at the Chinese restaurant who allowed their daughter to run wild in the restaurant, bothering other diners and the staff and taking flowers from the tables. This ruins other people’s dining experience. Teach her good manners and to stay at your table.
Orchids to the entire staff at Walmart’s pharmacy. They are what make this pharmacy the best in the entire Lake Havasu City area. They always have my prescriptions filled early unless they need to wait for the product to be shipped. Even in that case, they will let me know when I can expect it to be filled and ready for pick up.
Orchids to Lange Veterinary Clinic for their compassionate service. The staff there is so patient with the animals and very kind to all.
Orchids to the Boat House Grill. I love going out there. Fantastic meals, great ambiance and good service.
Orchids to Cathy and Andy Wachtel who surprised me with what I asked for, a birthday party! Plus, an enormous amount of love and gifts. Thank you.
Orchids to River Stone Works for doing such a wonderful job on our granite counters. You were prompt, affordable and professional.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
