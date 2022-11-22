Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Ryan and the cooks at Mohave Steakhouse! My bride’s filet was perfect! I suggest you change suppliers for your “prime rib.” It is more likely select beef. The rest of the meal was excellent! Thanks!
Orchids to Quik Stop Title and Registration on Mesquite Drive for making our passport renewal easy and efficient. Everyone was helpful and clearly explained the process and timeline. I highly recommend!
Onions to me for interrupting the team meeting at the new local shop. I set the bar too high for myself by expecting to be acknowledged or greeted upon entry. Good product reviews but service, not so much. Fortunately there are plenty of other Thanksgiving meal choices.
Orchids to Zach and crews at Tire Man for outstanding customer service and products.
Onions to the local restaurants that drenched our food in so much salt andsauces that it was hard to eat.
Orchids to all of the staff at Bashas’ for being the most friendly and helpful. It’s great that provide such good service with a smile.
Orchids to Johnny and Lee from Ashley Furniture who took my old chair out so that Veteran’s Thrift could pick it up. They also installed the new recliner perfectly and did a couple of other wee tasks. Ashley is great!
Orchids to Just Meats! Proprietors are awesome and cut just what you want! My bride got the best prime filet mignon ever! Of course, I cooked it perfectly. My choice bone in ribeye was fantastic! We can’t wait to get a prime rib for Christmas!
Orchids to the Moose Lodge for hosting the spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the girls fast pitch dinner.
It was delicious and the girls loved volunteering. Thanks for helping the youth of Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to the ladies at Colombian Joe’s! I go there every day and they always remember my order. They start my day off right! Thanks girls!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
