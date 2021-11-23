Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids and a very special thanks to my chemo ladies Luann, Wende and Rhonda. Thanks for all that you do . Don.
Onions to the proposal for manufactured home housing. That’s just another Section 8 you are trying to pull off. Our town does not need that. This is a seasonal person’s destination and vacationer’s destination. Why not cater more to them, they are the people who bring money into this town.
Orchids to my friend and neighbor Leo. He looks at the good in what others have thrown away. His glass is always full and for that I’m proud to call him my friend. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the city for allowing homeless to live in Rotary Park. They are not paying taxes for its upkeep, citizens are. I have to pay a fee to use a Ramada, but they are living in one for free and using electricity and water.
Orchids and a very grateful thank you to Steven, technician/salesperson, at Verizon. It’s encouraging to know that first-rate help is available for those of us who aren’t necessarily technically adept. Customer service at its best, Steven. Thank you, again!
Orchids to the UPS driver who checked the collar on a very friendly dog and walked him back to his house. Very nice thing to do as he could have simply gotten into his truck and driven off.
Orchids to the city for not enforcing existing ordinances such as parking RV’s in front yards. If I wanted to live in an RV park, I would have kept my RV and not bought a house. Very dangerous backing out of my driveway. Why doesn’t someone do something about this?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu High School football players and coaches for their successful season. We enjoyed your game nights! Orchids also to performances by the LHHS band, colorguard, and cheerleaders!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
