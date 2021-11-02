Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my cardiologist Dr. Quinn He listens, he is knowledgeable, and treats the person not a symptom.
Orchids to Smith’s butcher shop. They do not hide the bad cuts and clearly label the choice cuts. Keep it up. Jim
Orchids to the study that indicated that Lake Havasu City has one of the lowest educated populations in the state.
If you need proof, just read the Onions on a consistent basis.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner and his surgical team, second floor, at our local hospital and all of the wonderful nurses from admitting to discharging, for taking such good care of me recently. Even though I was in pain from my surgery, it was a great experience. From June, the one with the pink finger nails.
Onions to the cowards who wrote on the server check “we are locals and not cheap, you have to earn your 20%.” You obviously are cheap and if you weren’t happy, could have said it to her or expressed it to a manager.
Orchids to Rick and staff at Brake Masters. These folks take pride in their work. Quality at a fair price. I have been and will remain a satisfied customer. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the entitled birthday “woman”. People don’t have to bring gifts to adult birthday parties. I would never expect it. You say you aren’t materialistic, but you chose to feel horrible since they didn’t bring a gift. Good luck in life!
Onions to the homeowner who thinks 13 vehicles on a property is good, I am tired of looking at the mess 24/7.
Orchids to Johnny’s Auction of Lake Havasu City. He did what he said and sold everything. Great job John. Jack.
Orchids to the folks who won the lottery. Just another reason why Lake Havasu City is so awesome!
