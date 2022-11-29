Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Cha-Bones and Danielle of Compassus Hospice for the delicious Thanksgiving Day dinners. Your efforts and thoughtfulness were as comforting as the food.
Orchids to Zach and crews at Tire Man for outstanding customer service and products. Totally awesome
Orchids to everyone who works at Bashas’ for being so very helpful. I picked up my pre-made Thanksgiving meal with no trouble and it was delicious. I will no doubt use them again next year.
Orchids to Ashley Furniture. They picked up my old bed and set up my new bed quietly and efficiently. They work fast and with a smile. I was impressed.
Orchids to Food City, the only local grocer offering Black Friday deals for every shopper rather than just the affluent people with smarty phones. Page after page of ‘digital only’ sale coupons is getting a bit tiresome and sure spoils the shopping experience for those of us with less means, young or old!
Orchids to the Onion-giver about the vodka couple at the club. The hugging and “love you” to everyone she sees is embarrassing. If this couple only knew what is said. Our club is like Thanksgiving weather, just too windy.
Orchids to my mail carrier on Sweetgrass Drive. At times, she has been known to bring my mail right to the door. Sometimes, she has made a trip back when a substitute driver had delivered my mail to the wrong address. She’s a gem!
Orchids to Ratliff Painting’s amazing crew. They live up to their reputation; were on time, do quality work, left the house spotless and are reasonably priced. Great job. I highly recommend them!
