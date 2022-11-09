Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the director Jason Fallis and the entire cast and crew of GraceArts production of Young Frankenstein. Incredible local talent. I can’t wait for the next show!
Orchids to Jason. By far the best bartender at the Flying X Saloon. Great guy and a funny Halloween costume.
Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department and Tabatha. No lines and I was in and out in record time. Tabatha was able to advise us on how to solve our boat registration issue very effectively. Thank you. D and V.
Onions to my neighborhood dogs barking every time I walk my two dogs in front of their house. Morning, noon or night, never seems to matter. They are always there and always aggressive toward my dogs.
Onions to the once great grocery store that seems to be on a downward spiral. Swing shelves always empty, outdated appearance, plus a bar. What is this world coming to? I now go the other stores. It may be a tad further but the shopping experience is superior.
Onions to IRS who has kept my paper income tax form since March. The progress as of last week is “received but not reviewed”. Get one of the 87,000 new hires to check out the few lines of information and get it done.
Orchids to Superior Garage Doors and Openers. They return calls and come when they say they will. They are nice, knowledgeable, capable, and patient as they programmed all of our remotes. They installed two new Lift Master openers for less than another company would have installed one.
Orchids to voters who do real research to know about and understand the public school board. Onions to those who hide behind fake names on social media and spew lies. Find something else to meddle in.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
