Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Just Garage Doors and More for the outstanding repair on my garage door opener. I have used them for many years and they are always friendly and fair. I recommend them for all of your garage door needs.
Onions to the winter visitors coming back and thinking they can take over our town.
Orchids to our beautiful friend, Gwen! Kerry and I miss you terribly! Call us!
Orchids to the emergency room medical team at Havasu Regional Medical Center and the first responders who saved my husband’s life. Everyone worked together as a team to assist him in his time of need. All of you were experts at what you do and my family and I are eternally grateful. I can’t thank all of you enough.
Orchids to Golf USA. They are always forever gracious when we go in and peruse their inventory. My mom loves her new golf bag and she looks sharp as a tack in her new outfit. What a fun place. Thank you.
Onions to the multimillion dollar homes being built on the lake. These homes are going to celebrities who will never spend more than 10 minutes here or contribute anything to our local economy. Unfortunately, water and other precious resources will be spent maintaining these castles.
Onions to the sliced grapefruit mafia who has decided to stop supplying our grocery stores with your product. If I’m lucky, I’ll get one or two jars every other month.
Orchids to Karen at Smith’s Food and Drug Store pharmacy for helping me save substantially on my prescriptions.
Orchids to Aaron with Copper Canyon Masonry. What an amazing crew you have! My new wall looks fantastic and didn’t take long at all to build. You guys do a great job. I highly recommend you.
"Onions to the winter visitors coming back and thinking they can take over our town." LOL! "They're ba-a-a-a-ck!" Hide the Sweet 'N Low, napkin holders, salt and pepper shakers and other restaurant table incidentals that magically disappear during snowbird season.
