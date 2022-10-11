Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Just Garage Doors and More for the outstanding repair on my garage door opener. I have used them for many years and they are always friendly and fair. I recommend them for all of your garage door needs.

2
2
0
0
0

(1) comment

shutthefrontdoor shutthefrontdoor

"Onions to the winter visitors coming back and thinking they can take over our town." LOL! "They're ba-a-a-a-ck!" Hide the Sweet 'N Low, napkin holders, salt and pepper shakers and other restaurant table incidentals that magically disappear during snowbird season.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.