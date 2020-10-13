Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all who are killing our coyotes. I have been waiting to catch you and I will call the police. It is illegal in city limits. Watch your backs because I will get you and your plate number. That’s a promise. Trina Lee.
Onions at the polling place at the library. It was very unorganized with only one computer working. It made me very nervous. I hope my vote counts.
Onions to the rental company after overcharging us for a rental that was never received. The owner “is too busy to credit us for the amount incorrectly charged.” BBB and AZ State Attorney General’s office will be in touch!
Orchids to Jim McCullough for his letter to the editor. I so agree with you.
Orchids to Joan Garnett for her letter to the editor. Mandatory masks would be a common sense requirement with people coming from all over the country to Havasu for the winter. Unfortunately money is more important than human lives.
Onions to me about not getting my mail in ballot. Didn’t get my facts right.
Onions to dentist quoting a price of services, then charging more money when checking out. This is truly a negative reflection of mismanagement.
Onions to the nationally-branded pair of hardware stores for continuing to enforce the expired mask mandate. I’ll shop with your competitors until you come to your senses.
Onions to the city for the road repair in front of old McCulloch factory when there was a water main break. You probably got overtime pay from the taxpayers for that messed up job. I could have done a better job than that!
Onions to the people who know there will be reduced lanes and try to squeeze in between cars. Stay off the road if you can’t read the signs.
Onions to the guy bragging about killing coyotes. All you are doing is creating more issues. This was their neighborhood before you moved in. If citizens with pets are that irresponsible maybe they are the ones who should be removed.
