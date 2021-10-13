Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all the citizens who keep referring to the illigitimate Biden Administration. Get your heads out of the sand. It’s been proven over and over the election was not stolen and voter fraud was a lie. Just because you spout it, does not make it true.
Orchids to Julie, a CAT-scan tech at HMRC for doing a good job keeping me calm during the procedure. Nice name for a nice girl!
Onions to sensitive people. Maybe the character assassinations are true. You’re worried about people judging you because you are a liar and the statements are true. Everyone should know who you are and what you have done. Accept who you are and stop trying to hide.
Orchids to good old Harry the hamster. After wondering where you were for year, you have come to your senses and came home. We all told Cathy the cat would eat you alive, fortunately, she only took a leg and an eye so, all and all, it worked out.
Onions to the car wash. The cars are parked on the street because the car wash is full. This is unsafe for drivers. Where are the police to stop this unsafe practice?
Orchids to Lock and Key Rescue. They replaced my car key with a fob for a reasonable price. I called, set up appointment, and got it done quickly. I had tried a locksmith and a hardware store and neither could program it, but she did it.
Orchids to the Herb’s Herbs girls who run the juice and smoothie bar! They are the best! Always friendly, and they have my order prepared and go out of their way to help. Thank you for making my day better!
Orchids to Chet and crew at Done Right Auto and RV and Myles of Final Touch for your superb care. Between the two of you, y’all keep our coach and automobiles running and looking like new. Thank you. Buzz & Judy.
Onions to all of this wind! I love desert life but not the wind gusts.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Onions to flying the Arizona flag atop the United States Stars and Stripes! Pony has become an avenue of political flags but I'm not sure what you are espousing?
It’s simple, they’re espousing disrespect to our country and our flag.
