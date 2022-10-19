Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Trevor at Whiz Kids. He made our computer great again
Orchids to a robust sense of humor. Several years ago, I was working in construction when the subject came up, while eating lunch at the job site, about who goes first at a four way stop. A new employee from California said the person who goes first is the person with the oldest car.
Orchids to our wonderful winter visitors. Our economy continues to thrive in Lake Havasu City and some credit goes to all of you for that. Those who don’t like it don’t get it and I apologize for them; they know not what your presence means.
Orchids to the Liz, the pharmacist at Walmart, for finding my husband’s medical cards. He was accusing me of losing them, so I appreciate both your kindness and your smile. Thank you.
Orchids to my good friend, Gina Kelly, who in my time of need gave up her time and took me to the emergency room when I hurt my back doing chores. She stayed with me around the clock. I’m an elderly person and I don’t know what I would have done without her. God bless her.
Orchids to Lange Veterinary Clinic for being so kind as they assisted in helping my beloved Angel cross over the “rainbow bridge.”
Orchids to the Boat House Grill. All of us had a wonderful meal with great service. You really started out our day nicely. Thank you!
Orchids to Signature Stone for doing such a wonderful job on our granite counters. You were prompt, affordable and professional. Thank you for doing such a great job.
Onions to aggressive drivers! The speed limit around town is generally 35 miles per hour; that’s it. Not 65 or 45. I’m so tired of people zipping by me in neighborhoods!
