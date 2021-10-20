Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the onion about the trash dumpers off the pink road. Put up a trail camera and you will most likely find it is an unlicensed, cash only, fake contractor who is the culprit. If they cannot afford a legitimate business, they certainly do not pay to dump their trash.
Onions to church attendance in our country subsiding! The covid virus is beginning to subside also, and people are flocking big time back into professional sports stadiums. This shows me who the majority of people in our country worship and praise. Romans worshipped their gladiators. Americans worship quarterbacks! Good luck!
Orchids to Karol at Smith’s Pharmacy. She went above and beyond by finding the tube of cream my friend needed the next day to start his chemo treatment. The manufacturer was telling us that it is on backorder. You rock, Karol!
Orchids to our great city and its hard working essential workers. Thank you for working every day to keep Havasuvians safe, fed and healthy.
Orchids to First Mobile Lab Service, a great addition to our city. Joanie was prompt, courteous and efficient. Recommended to all who have difficulty with lab appointments. Carolyn and George.
Onions to baked bean teeth, they look awful. It is so sad to see and it must be hard for you walking from dentist to dentist looking for help only to be turned away. If you ever get a legitimate employer, they might have dental.
Onions to the house in our neighborhood. You dumped your old water heater in the street and wrote “free” on it. Really? I guess you just don’t care since you haven’t lived in the house for years and barely maintain it! The neighborhood cares!
Orchids to all the Trump flags on the southside. Looks nice. Great job Havasu!
Orchids to my sister Clair for taking such good care of me while I was sick.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
