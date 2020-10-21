Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Tom the tarantula who killed my little Mike the mouse in an argument over a piece of fruit. I hope they drop the book on you. Never has such a travesty occurred in our town. You give all tarantulas a bad name.
Orchids to having the anti-smoking person leave. Now if you can stop writing about us, all will be right with the place. We all know you were the anti-political shirt person even with complete denial on your part.
Orchids to Richard, Installation Tech from Superior Doors, for the excellent customer service when installing our new opener. He made sure we were satisfied even though he had to make a trip back to the shop to get another opener when we weren’t satisfied with the first one. Thumbs up!
Onions to the onion complaining about volunteer bartenders who wear pro-America shirts. They don’t get paid. You pay for the cheapest drinks in town and tip quarters. If you need a change, go up the road to the other club.
Onions to my neighbors for sticking empty beer and wine boxes on top of their recycle bin instead of inside. I’m trying to sell my house for crying out loud! Last week a potential buyer asked my Realtor, “Is there a drinking problem in this neighborhood?” Those alcohol boxes blew the sale!
Orchids to Walter at Walmart. He was such an all-around exceptional employee at your pick up area! He was gracious and kind and thorough and did so with a smile. Thank you Walter, you truly are exceptional!
Orchids to Jason at Sunrize Air Conditioning for outstanding and quick repairs on our A/C. A very satisfied and happy customer. Five stars for you! Thank You!
Orchids to Lake Havasu School District. You risk your life teaching, and in some cases, as a glorified babysitter! You rock!
Orchids to Dr. Khamranie Persaud and staff for their knowledgeable, efficient, and cheerful service. -rcm
Orchids to Corina at the Lake Havasu Recorder’s office. She is always welcoming, patient and boy can she multitask like a true pro!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
