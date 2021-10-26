Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Rusty’s for having the best breakfast menu in town, and for the smaller portion plates for those of us who can’t eat that much, it’s so appreciated. Thank you.
Onions to the plumbing company for delays and pricing. My appointment for Saturday was changed to Sunday, then to Monday, then again, to Tuesday. They brought the wrong equipment to do the work. The technician tried his best, but their dispatch refused to talk to me. Poor Ben must be ashamed.
Onions to the couple who had two glasses of merlot and two gin and tonics with dinner because the wife needs to learn how to tip. She tipped $5 on a $64 tab. We tip our bussers and our bartender too, so you essentially left three dollars. Thank you to the other two couples who tipped properly.
Orchids to the onion to the planning council! Yes, the number one way to beautify this city will be to landscape from the mall to South McCulloch and picking up the trash. The ugly weeds and trash on both sides of the highway are a huge eyesore and embarrassment.
Onions to folks who can’t seem to understand the city isn’t in charge of State Route 95. It’s a state highway and, yes, parts of it are in terrible shape! Try contacting Arizona Department of Transportation. Nothing says you can’t go out and pick up trash yourself though. Healthy activity could brighten your outlook.
Orchids to all of the nice people of Lake Havasu City. After 40 plus years, I have decided to leave and I will be donating my house to two very nice Haitian families. I hope you are as nice to them as you were to my family!
Orchids to those people who always buy our drinks on Sunday. Please stop. A couple of us do not like it
Onions to the people still waving vulgar flags in their yards. On the bright side, I know where the white trash lives.
