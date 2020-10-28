Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the car that ran the stop sign this morning at Acoma and Daytona. You really want this country to be “great” then maybe you should follow the laws. Also, you had trash hanging off your car, you might want to clean that up.
Onions to the RV Repair Shop that assured me they could make requested repairs to our RV seven months ago. Four months ago, I was assured again it would be taken care of. Now tell me they’re too busy to make our requested repairs. Your dad would be so disappointed that you done wrong on your agreement.
Onions to following me all over the store and asking me four times if I was ready to check out. I spend about 500 bucks each time I go into the very expensive place, but I’m not going to be treated like a thief. I’ll go online. There goes your job.
Onions to the people who complain about our big, beautiful highway Trump sign. I’ll set you up with a Realtor to list your house. Have a nice trip back to Cali.
Onions to the “I-can’t-get-a-date-boys-in-their-trucks!” flying their flags, singing. Look at me, look at me, momma, momma, look at me!
Onions to the coffee house off State Route 95. Saturday, the employees were yelling at one another behind the counter for most of the time we were there. There were only two of us there at the time, but we were customers wanting to enjoy talking over coffee away from home, instead we didn’t stay long.
Onions to the thieves who stole my three red, white and blue solar lights from my front yard on North Kiowa Boulevard. Why do you have to take things that do not belong to you? I’m sure you won’t return them, but I would be very much appreciate it if you did.
Onions to USPS. For years now, they keep telling us that are mail will be fixed in Havasu Heights. Not true. We all get each other’s mail. Privatize USPS so it can be ran correctly.
Onions to the gigantic blue sign. It is over the size limit and represents a dangerous distraction to drivers. It does not meet the rules governing signs.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
