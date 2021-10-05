Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the “patriotic”
flags on Cherry Tree. Are you referring to the vulgar Biden slur or the Confederate flag? You need another one that reads, “ Hateful Hillbilly Lives Here !”
Orchids to Patsy at the UPS store on Lake Havasu Avenue. Outstanding customer service and great patience. Thanks for all your help, Rick.
Orchids to Tony at Lowe’s flooring department. You went over and above explaining our flooring choice. Thank you and enjoy your semi-retirement.
Onions to the word “data”. That’s all we hear, data, data, data ,not who did the study and how they did it. Just bow your knee to the word god, data.
Onions to one of our senators. Can anyone tell me what he’s done to fix our southern border? Anybody? Hello?
Orchids to River Valley Home Health. What an amazing professional group of providers. Special thanks to therapists Kevin, Scott, Laurie and Shannon. You have given Joan back the freedom of mobility she has been missing for the last nine months!
Orchids to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Free diagnostics is a great service. Thanks!
Onions to the idiots who know there will be reduced lanes yet try to squeeze in front of cars. Stay off the road if you can’t read the signs.
Onions to all of the greedy property owners who are asking for an ungodly amount for rent! There are not enough rentals, and the rental rates being asked for are too high for me, so I have no other choice but to look out of state. How sad!
Orchids to all of the people in Havasu who fly our great American Flag. This is what America is all about. May God always bless America!
Onions to the drivers who stay in the left lane on State Route 95 from the middle of town, all the way to Walmart. Please stay in the slow lane until you get to Walmart, then move over.
