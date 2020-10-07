Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Business Manager of 55+ Resort Style Independent Living facility for allowing outside construction vendors to work in the facility without a mask. Despite signage posted requiring a mask upon entry. They are putting residents, most of whom are over 80, at risk!
Orchids to the new flowershop “Tux and Tulips.” A breath of fresh air, and fresh flowers. Best wishes for many years of success.
Orchids to our wonderful Police Department and honest citizens in Lake Havasu City. A parcel that I forget to take off my trunk of my car when I left to go to the doctors, fell off, and a honest person found it. They gave it to the police and in return the police let me know that they had it. Thank you again, and God bless all of you that returned it to me.
Onions to the City Council and Mayor to allow so many storage facilities to be built in our beautiful city. I thinking enough is enough, but I think it’s to late. Thanks and have a wonderful Havasu day.
Onions to the fraud complaint concerning mail-in ballots. The first day for counties to mail ballots for the general election is October 7th. Please take the time to be better informed before making false accusations.
Onions to the Lodge. You charge $20 for a 12 piece chicken wings and drums.That is two orders. You are gonna be shut down again for robbing the members.
Onions to the constant onions. We only kept smoking in one area, yet you keep constantly complaining to satisfy your smoking vendetta. We are trying and we are looking for new friendly people and you are not helping. Give us a break and help us build back better and become all inclusive. The clique is almost gone.
Onions to Suddenlink. After eight techs and broken assurances, still without consistent service since the end of July and yet they keep billing me. Encourage all with similar problems to submit a complaint. Perhaps numerous complaints will get their attention.
