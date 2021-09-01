Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to tossing out incorrect statistics. A recent comment said “74% of new covid cases are from already vaxed.” This paper recently published a chart clearly showing that to be hogwash. The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated.
Orchids to Karol at Smith’s Pharmacy — great service with a smile!
Onions to the folks putting out invalid information on the coronavirus - it’s a matter of life and death, so you should check your sources (or have more than one) before passing along inaccurate information.
Onions to the Lake Havasu City building division. In July, 43 permits were issued for pools and
spas along with 31 more for single family residences. What water shortage?
Orchids to Desert Appliance Repair, Dennis and Eric, for riding the wave with the warranty company to get me a working dryer. Chewy & Lily on Pima North
Onions to the guy giving me a herniated disc last Friday. I had to quickly move out of the way when you came through with a cart of wood. My body became contorted in the process twisting my spine. I can hardly stand. Please be more careful around older people. We are slow in responding.
Orchids to Sarah at Bliss Beauty Lounge. I’ve had short hair for years but never have I had someone put such effort and care into my new ‘textured’ pixie! Sarah is a talent!
Onions to the onion about the GOP rally. My granddad would roll over in his grave if he knew he voted Democrat.
Onions to all who would rather see our soldiers killed, our economy destroyed, and our border and country overrun, than leave in place common sense policies, that work,because you hate Trump. Just stupid and selfish.
Orchids to Mohave Solar and Aaron, for the excellent job fixing our solar heater for our pool on time, and neat as well, and a nice young man.T-J
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.