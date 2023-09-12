Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mike @ Whiz Kids. What a fantastic tech, he came to our house to install our new printer & resolve problems. Professional, knowledgeable & on time, you are lucky to have him on your team!
Orchids to Rudy’s Glass. Thank you for doing such a great job replacing my window. I promise not to lock myself out of my house too many more times!
Orchids to Chao Praya Thai restaurant. Just good food, good service and good people doing a great job.
Onions to the idiot who passed me on Jamaica Boulevard just to slam on your brakes at the stop sign at McCulloch. What is your hurry? Someone was killed not too long ago at that very intersection when they blew through that stop sign as you nearly did. Please be careful. You are not the only one on the road!
Orchids to all of the morning walkers I’m beginning to see already now that the mornings are cooling off and the sun is coming out a bit later. This is such a great town for walking. Try the Channel, though, so you don’t tie up morning traffic for those trying to get to work.
Onions to the store’s customer service desk. I can’t buy lottery tickets with you anymore because too many times, you are checking a wheelbarrow full of old tickets for someone else while a long line forms behind them. Why can’t you limit the amount of tickets you are willing to check for customers at one time? There is a scanner there they can use, you know.
Orchids to the idea of a bus service through town for disabled and elderly and those without a car. The more I think about how expensive a car is, the less I feel the need to own one, especially if a bus or shuttle can take me around town.
Orchids to Dr. McGuire Veterinary Service and his staff for being so capable at calming down my dog and lessening his trauma for his treatment. Thank you for your kind hearts.
Orchids to my neighbor for helping me with my drunk, toxic brother. He is harmless, but a load to deal with when he gets that way. He is now back to where he came from and we can all sigh a big sigh of relief.
