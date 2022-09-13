Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Denise and the entire pharmacy staff at Safeway. They went out of
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Denise and the entire pharmacy staff at Safeway. They went out of
their way to get me the best price on my medications, and ending up saving me a lot. They are so professional and really care! Dan H.
Onions to the people shooting off fireworks on Friday, Sept. 9, in the Maracaibo Dr./Mica/Kiowa area. My small dog is terrified of fireworks and she couldn’t run far or high enough to escape. It is heartbreaking to see her fear. Please, I beg of you, stop shooting off fireworks.
Orchids to my son, and daughter in law for taking care of me, getting me to doctors appointments, and multiple surgeries and my two grand daughters making me laugh. Love you all. Grampy
Onions to the couple at the club who came from over there to act over here like they did over there, causing trouble. They should go back over there and take the way they act with them.
Onions to churches offering gift cards to specific professions if you go to their services. Wouldn’t giving every person in the profession a gift card whether they go to the church more Christ-like, rather than putting conditions on it?
Onions to the snotty customer asking about room temperature wine. Then you go on social media and complain about it. Get over yourself. And servers who can take orders without writing it down? Nothing wrong with that.
Onions to restaurants. For those of us who stay sober, and are able to enjoy the food, most if not all the restaurants never have consistent quality of food. One time it’s good, next time it’s horrible.
Orchids to Kimberlee in customer service and the other helpful and knowledgeable associates at Home Depot for finding the perfect parts to get my little red kitchen cart rolling.
Orchids to my beloved Harry the Hamster who was missing since last summer after he was playing in my back yard. My heart was filled with glory and thankfulness this morning as Harry has come home. Unfortunately he is extremely dehydrated, skinny as a skeleton and won’t eat, but we are hopeful
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
There’s a scene in the movie “I, Robot” where a robot-hating police officer, playe…
The National Weather Service says heavy rain is on its way to Lake Havasu City. Th…
Editor: “GOP is lost”, as stated by Mitchell Rundlett. Rather, the GOP is being ex…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.