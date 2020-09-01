Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the school district and all the amazing staff. You have kept my child engaged, challenged and made them feel important during this unprecedented time. I know this isn’t easy for anyone, but you have risen to the challenge once again for the good of the Lake Havasu community and I am very grateful.
Onions to the city. I see they are painting the lines on the street again. Must be time to “chip and seal, again” They do that same thing, must have extra tax money to get rid of.
Orchids to the city for installing a solar powered digital “your speed is...” sign coming down Cherry Tree. That lane is a speed way and it is all kinds of vehicles. It’s home owners hauling watercraft to the lake and lots of vehicles with signs advertising their business or development.
Onions to the Internet provider. The city grants a license to these people to provide an essential service. The city should insist on better performance. And oh yeah, the squirrel did it. You betcha.
Orchids to Fayette Air Conditioning. AC died, dead, dead, dead, and it’s 111 degrees. Called Mark on Monday morning and by 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday we had a brand new unit up there pumping out cool air. Thank you so much.
Orchids to HRMC nurses. Especially the nurses in ACU/PACU. You are truly heroes to all first responders. Paramedics, fire fighters, and police officers.Thank you for all you do. GQ and KQ.
Orchids to Cindy and Kelsey in the Safeway meat and fish department. To Cindy for placing our special order for salmon, and following through with Kelsey, who, days later, had it all wrapped up and ready to go. Now that’s efficient, dependable, friendly service. Thank you, ladies.
Onions to the stores that mandate face masks, have signs on the front doors, and does absolutely nothing to enforce the mandate. You have endangered me for the last time. A 15 year customer will not shop there anymore. I guess the California dollar is worth more than mine. See Ya!
