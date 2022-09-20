Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tux and Tulips for the most beautiful flowers for my 90th birthday celebration at Shugrues. I cannot express just how beautiful the flowers were! They were the most beautiful flowers I have ever seen, ever! Thank you very much for making my birthday celebration so special. Pat.
Onions to people who bring animals to Rotary Park! Just because it’s in a carrier doesn’t mean you can take it to Rotary Park! “No animals” means no animals! Whose job is it to fine these people?
Onions to the person who kept our package that was delivered to the wrong house. I hope you’re enjoying those gummies. Karma is coming.
Onions to retail stores in town who don’t treat their employees well and allow harassment. This is completely unforgivable and why people no longer want to work. It seems the larger the store, the worse the problem.
Orchids to stargazing. Unfortunately, most of Lake Havasu City will never get to experience what we could 20 years ago like seeing the milky way in the skies from our backyard. Sadly, bright lights around town have now made that impossible.
Orchids to the gentleman at the Humane Society who introduced us to “Wrecker” and to the three women up front who helped us to adopt our new family member. What a fun group and a great team. Kudos!
Onions to short term rental guests who feel the need to crank their music all day and all night. I work from home. The bass goes through the ground and into my house. I hear boom, boom, boom all day. Is there any respect anymore? Is this town one big rental?
Orchids to Jackie at Home Depot for being so helpful. She found exactly what I was looking for showing great customer service and a smile. Thank you.
