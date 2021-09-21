Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those who assume or viciously start rumors, especially when your dishes are filthy dirty and have not been washed in years. Bitterness is a sure sign of a tumultuous past no one wants to be around.
Onions to LHUSD for the lunches being served to elementary level kids. It’s not food! It’s filler!
I’m a teacher, I look at it daily. Step it up!
Orchids to all of us who are conserving water. It will allow us to build out to a further unmanageable city, maybe 100,000. Ugh.
Orchids to the community. Thanks for the wonderful 20 year remembrance articles regarding 9-11.
We shall never forget and were happy to see students wearing red, white, and blue. Bless our country.
Orchids to Bill at K and B Construction. Thank you for everything. You never cut corners and had our back. We couldn’t have done it without you. Your work is top notch!
Onions to our utilities for sending a delinquent account bill for an overdue account. We are on an auto pay from our checking account, and the utilities services sets the monthly rate to be deducted from our checking account according to our usage. Who’s the idiot in this instance?” Buzz
Onions to the city for not purchasing locally. Not sure of how the process works on this type of purchase, none the less, it still makes the city look bad that they are not supporting a local business.
Onions to the guys on Desert Rose Drive for using their recycling container for tree branches for the last month and onions to the driver for dumping it!
Orchids to the local radio station that begins its morning broadcast by playing the Star Spangled Banner. Patriotism is alive and well in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to all of the people who have to look down their noses at people. Get over yourselves, you’re not that special and your stuff does stink!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
