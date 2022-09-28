Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the time and effort all of the volunteers and others put in to make the bridge so beautiful to mark the sad passing of the queen.
Orchids to Tux and Tulips Florist for putting on the car show and providing lunch. I had a good time.
Onions to the people who don’t know the law for four way stop signs. Whichever car arrives first, whether they are turning or going straight goes first. If two cars arrive at the same time, the car to the right goes first. Check Google if you don’t remember from school.
Onions to the horrible stench under the bridge at the end toward the Island. It smells like raw sewage or rotting dumpsters when I walk the channel by the restaurants. Is there a leaking sewer system or do the dumpsters have to be replaced? Please look into this and fix this!
Orchids to Tyler from HavaRoof for an excellent job on my roof repair.
Onions to the tobacco and no smoking ordinances. You ban smoking but allow gross spit cups filled with saliva and tobacco juice sitting on tables and counters; talk about a health hazard! I can’t see how that’s better than smoking inside our restaurants and pubs.
Orchids to “The Woman King” movie. Strong, resilient, capable women warriors who are also loving and a sisterhood. Extremely recommended!
Orchids to United Roofing! Sean and Spence helped us with an urgent roofing situation. Spence worked Saturday and Sunday in triple digit temperatures. Lots of roof issues in town after the active monsoon season. We were very fortunate to get a referral from another very happy customer.
Onions to the hot dog stand with cold hot dogs and cold chili topped with outdated and expired toppings. Maybe it’s time to find a new career and retire your spot!
