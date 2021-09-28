Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tracy at the city water department. She was kind and gracious when I needed to change some billing issues. I was reluctant to go, given the wild stories I had heard. Not another person in sight. My visit took all of 10 minutes, tops. I’ve never had a bad experience anywhere in this amazing city. Thank you Tracy.
Onions to the sewer system. I have never had roaches with a septic tank. I wish we had a choice of which to use. J
Onions to the food girl for not vetting your new boyfriend.
Onions to the onion about the car dealer. It all comes down to bid. I tried for years to buy from them but they were always close to the highest bidder. If the business wants or cares about local business they need to sharpen the pencil. It’s that simple.
Onions to the person complaining about a prune juice shortage due to hoarding. Just let it go.
Orchids to the beautiful patriotic flag flying above a house on Cherry Tree Blvd. We need more of these in Lake Havasu City!
Onions to the director of a nonprofit organization who left her bar stool to verbally harass other patrons at a restaurant who were trying to enjoy their meal. The owners found it necessary to call the police to intervene. Disgraceful conduct, too much alcohol involved?
Orchids to LHCPD and Chief Doyle. Attending the annual awards ceremony, I was amazed! I wish the general public could be aware of all they do for the citizens. Heroes among them, the officers and even the volunteers have outstanding dedication. Our police have to be among the best in the nation. If you need them, they will be there!
Orchids to Liz at JCPenney in Lake Havasu City. Patient, professional and went out of her way to try and make things right with new glasses that wouldn’t change color in the sun.
Orchids to this cooler weather, finally. Lake Havasu City citizens are so lucky!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
