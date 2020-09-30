Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the onion about the south side restaurants waitress wearing a pretend genie mask. We were shocked when we saw the genie mask, a brazen attempt to show contempt for the mask mandate its putting patrons at risk. Who in the world is allowing this during a pandemic.
Orchids to Sand Castle Pools, Mike Roger, staff, and all the laboring professionals who built our beautiful pool and spa. Everyone who came to our house was a pleasure to meet and work with, from the demo crew all the way to the final inspection. It was an experience to watch everyone do their part, not to mention in 110° plus temps! Thank you to all. W&E.
Onions to Rotary Park for making it illegal to even carry my dog to my kayak. I am an 83 year old woman who can barely carry my kayak to the water to launch. Would one tiny path be such an imposition? I am a widow and my dog is my constant companion. She loves riding up front in her red water vest.
Orchids to the great people at Patio Paradise who promptly and carefully repaired my front yard glider. It was under warranty when it broke. They promptly, nicely and competently repaired it. Thank you to them.
Orchids to Jeff in plumbing at Home Depot. He is knowledgeable and helpful. He helped me with my plumbing in my bathroom. I always look for him to help with my DIY issues. Whether it’s dry wall or sprinklers, he’s my go to guy. He’s the best!
Orchids to Anna on her efficiency of handling the closing of refinancing our home mortgage. Great job, well done. P and D.
Onions to all of the owners of corner lots who do not remove the weeds and bushes that block the view of oncoming traffic. An accident caused by this situation could result in a lawsuit.
Orchids to the mayor for following in the footsteps of the president.
Onions to my neighbors who can’t pick up the children’s toys outside.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.