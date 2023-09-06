Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Prestige Assisted Living for your kindness and patience with my aunt in your facility. I didn’t think she would be happy anywhere, but she is happy living at Prestige. Also, I know she is well taken care of. Thank you for being so professional and caring.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City police for issuing a ticket to a certain speedster down our street. We’ve been complaining about this driver for weeks! So, thank you for taking care of it and humbling that driver out a bit. We all feel safer now. Thanks, again.
Orchids to my daughter who brought me cookies while recovering from outpatient surgery. She worked hard with her busy schedule to pull that off and I appreciate both her efforts and consideration as well as those delicious cookies!
Orchids to the couple who paid our lunch bill at Denny’s on Friday. My daughter, sister, and I were enjoying our lunch when our friendly waitress told us our lunch was already paid. It made our day!
Orchids to Black Bear Diner. Every one smiling and hustling. Special kudos to our servers, all of whom have been fantastic!
Orchids to Pro RV Glass. They worked on resealing our windshield and did a beautiful job in a reasonable amount of time. They showed up when they said they would which is very rare here.
Onions to all the people complaining about food establishments charging so much. Well, when food prices double who do you think is going to pay? Stay home or quit whining.
Onions to the stores who don’t post a dress code and allow thong-wearing females into their stores. This is a family community and those cheeks are not hygienic.
Onions to the price of gasoline in Lake Havasu City. The average price for regular gas is $4.12. But not in Lake Havasu City where they’re hitting us for $4.64. We’re not in California!
Onions to the idea of building a multi-story building so close to the lake. No doubt it will block other people’s views of the lake as well as public access to the beaches and lake.
Orchids to those who are raising money for the Maui residents who were burned out recently. This is a wonderful thing to do to help those who suffered the loss of their homes to be able to re-build on their land as opposed to having to sell to the government.
