Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Ray in the meat department at Safeway. Ray saved the day when he advised me to feed my dog liverwurst when I told him he hadn’t eaten in five days. Sugar devoured it!
Orchids to the waitress at Rusty’s who paid for my lunch on Saturday. Thank you, and God Bless you.
Orchids to Havasu Audio and Video. You are always on time, friendly, and helpful. Thank you for all of your help.
Orchids to Joan McDermott. Thank you for your service. You are an inspiration to all. You understand the meaning of service and selflessness that our political leaders should follow.
Orchids to the guy who was dressed up in a uniform with body armor Sunday morning at the restaurant. You had a full duty belt with two hand guns strapped to your right leg and were strutting around like you were a V.I.P, On the front of your uniform were the words U.S. arrest agent. Now what agency would that be? I guess you are just a wanna be and I found it rather humorous but so sad to see.
Onions to the company that decided to avoid taxes and assessments and live outside the city water and sewer system that may now get public relief instead of rewarding city residents who did the right thing. Since they avoided taxation, they should refuse public assistance and stand by their convictions.
Orchids to technician Brad at Suddenlink! A fabulous asset to that company because he’s extremely knowledgeable, an excellent communicator, methodical at diagnosing problems, and a great listener, both times he was at our house. Thanks Brad! Chris
Onions to people who bring political or national issues to orchids and onions, lets try to keep it local, please!
Orchids to RAZ Cement for doing such an awesome job on my casita expansion. You rock!
