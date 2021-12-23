Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those working at the post office. I was happily surprised that I didn’t have as much of a wait as I assumed I would. Good job, post office! You got us through in moments instead of hours.
Onions to whomever was grading the trail head on Paso De Oro on Wednesday. All you did was make it a high speed trail dusting out all of our houses. What made you think you needed to widen that trail? All it did was increase the speed of the trail.
Orchids to Tonya at our local grocery store. She was extremely courteous and helpful on my most recent visit. She’s always on top of any problems that present themselves. Great customer service. Thank you, Tonya!
Onions to the city for allowing the vagrants to take over Rotary Park.
Onions to the “flying black flags” comment. Did you get your info from Sheldon Copper on Fun with Flags? I’ve noticed more of these “busy body” entries in the last eight months or so. Those commenting probably should’ve never moved here. This is America, don’t like it? - Get out!
Onions on not restriping the store parking lot. Many of us seniors can barely see to drive let alone trying to find faded yellow lines. Didn’t know I straddled a curb until a nice young man informed me. Yellow paint is cheap. Do it or suffer the consequences!
Onions to all the stylized American flags; the all-black ones that are now on cars have made me ask if we really are the most patriotic city or the most gullible. Changing of the colors violates the flag code. You might as well start kneeling. Respect the flag.
Onions to you if you accepted a meal that was a mistake because you didn’t want to wait for a new one. Why, then, put the horrible review and say the food was delicious? Typical privileged American who’s a keyboard warrior.
Orchids to Ashley at Lange Veterinary Clinic for an awesome grooming job you do for my two birds, Pixie and Dixie. They look beautiful. Also, it was sad to see that Dr. Lange has retired. I will miss you. Your entire staff does an awesome job too. Thank you, Kathy.
Onions to the man at the gymnastic Christmas show who told the mother of the autistic boy to beat him. As if she didn’t feel bad enough, you had her in tears. Shame on you!
Onions to those who moved here then complain about our homeless people. You’re the reason we have so many. You’ve driven our rents so high you’ve increased our homeless!
Onions to the person complaining about the wind causing your shopping cart to hit and dent your car! Are you kidding me? Thousands lost their homes and hundreds lost their lives in the recent tornadoes. It’s a dent.big deal! You should be embarrassed to complain!
Onions to lack of compassion. The teacher whose birth we celebrate this season said,
“I was hungry, and you fed me. I thirsted, and you gave me water.” Also, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” Where are the church leaders?
Onions to happy-go-lucky Havasu -- all these parties and gatherings with no masks in sight. Health care system has been overstressed for a year or more. Just wait a few weeks after holiday travel. This is not going away.
Orchids to the Santa Clause in Lake Havasu City that is delivering for DoorDash. He is bringing cheer and joy to the people and children. Great job.
Onions to the person putting political stickers on grocery store shelves and perishable meat products. You’re causing a lot of extra work for the businesses and costing extra labor to peel off shelves and re-wrap meat.
