Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson was a talented student athlete, much loved by his family and looking forward to starting high school with a guaranteed spot on the football team. On social media, friends and family described a “gentle giant” who carried a straight-A average in middle school and dreamed of playing in the NFL. He had reason to believe he might someday make it.
All that potential, all that hope, crashed to the ground last month when Tyre — who lived in St. Louis, and was visiting Orlando, Florida, on spring break — slipped out of a seat on a drop-tower attraction in Orlando’s ICON Park and fell to his death.
In the aftermath of a stunning tragedy, the first instinct after the initial horror and shock is to ask why. What could have been done differently? What might have saved Tyre’s life? Operator error might have been a significant factor: The manual for the ride, known as the Orlando Free Fall, specified a weight limit of 287 pounds.
Family members said Tyre stood 6-feet-5 and exceeded that by more than 50 pounds. Ride safety experts have told the Sentinel they believed the ride should have had additional restraints as well, providing an extra layer of protection if the shoulder harness failed.
It may be a long time, however, before the full truth is known. That shouldn’t stop officials from asking what more they can do to prevent another tragedy such as this one — and protect other families from unimaginable heartbreak.
The families of people injured at major theme parks deserve at least as much information as Tyre’s family is receiving. Government leaders should push for a law change that would make reports of theme-park injuries more transparent. There’s no good reason to hold them to a lesser standard than attractions like the Orlando Flyer.
None of this will ease the heartbreak of those who loved Tyre; they will feel his loss, and wonder about the man he might have become, forever. But his death throws a harsh light on the state’s duty to protect other families. As the truth unfolds in this tragedy, state officials should look for gaps the safety net for amusement rides, and find ways to protect those who come to theme parks seeking fun and a little adventure.
— Orlando Sentinel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.