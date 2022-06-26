Going for gold has taken on a different connotation since the Supreme Court ruled college athletes can be paid by parties not directly affiliated with their schools. Now, another ideal this nation once embraced — the scholar-athlete — appears headed to the dustbin.
The court ruled last year in a case brought by three students that it was illegal for the NCAA to restrict “education-related benefits.” That freed athletes to be paid for any use of their name, image, or likeness.
The court decision also freed boosters to form “collectives” that can offer name, image and likeness contracts to college athletes to entice them to play for their favorite schools. That wrinkle led to accusations by Alabama football coach Nick Saban that Texas A&M University’s top recruits had been “bought.” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher responded by denying breaking any rules and called Saban “despicable.”
The coaches’ spat isn’t by itself all that important. Both men have said the dispute is behind them — and they’re each certain to keep winning games and making a lot of money. But the court ruling that sparked their argument is worth noting for what it says about an America that once believed a college athlete’s biggest reward should be an education.
The Supreme Court says college athletes should get some of the money they generate. That’s fair, but why should athletes good enough to go pro be required to spend a year or two in college? They could earn a degree after going pro, and many do. Let’s stop treating America’s colleges like pro sports’ minor leagues. Let’s resuscitate the “scholar-athlete” ideal by providing additional classroom slots for students more academically than athletically gifted. Colleges can do that without a court decision.
—The Philadelphia Inquirer
