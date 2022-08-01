The party that once coddled corporations is now punishing them for supporting climate-change mitigation, LGBTQ rights, gun reform, abortion rights and more. Much as they like to pander to the anti-“woke” extremists in their base, Republican officeholders should consider that corporations today, just like those in the heyday of country club Republicanism, tend to reflect mainstream society — if only because doing otherwise could hurt their bottom lines. It’s the Republican Party, not the companies, that are out of step with America on these issues.
Reuters reports that such politically motivated attacks on corporations are coming far more frequently in state legislatures, with the vast majority undertaken by Republicans rather than Democrats. (More irony, considering the age-old knock that Democrats are “anti-business.”) The news service has tracked at least 44 legislative bills or new laws in 17 red states, in addition to executive orders from governors and other leaders, that penalize companies for making business decisions that the Republican base doesn’t like.
