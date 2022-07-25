The tragic deaths of 53 migrants in a San Antonio truck last month was appalling, but it may be only a narrow insight into the loss of life on and near the southern border. An actual number of recent immigrant deaths is hard to come by because U.S. Customs Border and Protection has not been reporting it. In fact, the agency has not reported official borderwide deaths since 2020.

After a series of recommendations included in a Government Accountability Office report last April, CBP has at last promised to resume counting the dead as it should have been all along. But we will have to wait until late September to have a clearer picture. Meanwhile, an important piece of information is missing to know what exactly is going on at the border, and we still have at least two months of summer weather with record high temperatures.

