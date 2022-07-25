With the upheaval caused by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade came aftershocks of worry about what could come next. Could, as Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in his concurring opinion, same-sex marriage get lined up in the court’s crosshairs as a future target?
This legitimate concern could be alleviated if those rights were shielded from judicial constitutional interpretation. Congress should step in. The U.S. House on July 19 passed legislation that would shield same-sex marriage at the federal level. Essentially, the bill codifies protections created by the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that established same-sex marriage as a right under the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.
The measure got more than just a modicum of GOP support, with 47 Republicans signing onto the bill. The bill now goes to the evenly divided Senate, where 10 Republicans are needed for its passage. If those senators take the time to understand what’s at stake, they’ll sign on to the bill. There’s no reason why privileges protected under the law for heterosexual married couples — from property rights, child custody considerations, tax breaks and even the ability to visit a partner in the hospital or participate in medical decisions — should not apply to gay couples. Denying those privileges, and denying gay couples the right to marry solely on the basis of sexual orientation, amounts to nothing less than blatant discrimination.
Congress is absolutely right to shield them through legislative action, and lawmakers who don’t join those efforts are showing just how out of touch they are with the rest of the country.
