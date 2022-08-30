Congress is on the verge of passing a major federal data privacy law that will finally put some guardrails on what information companies can gather from Americans and how they can use it. But the lucrative industry that has arisen around the monetization of such data has launched a lobbying blitz attempting to water down the legislation. They must not succeed.

The American Data Privacy and Protection Act would replace the patchwork of state data privacy laws with one national standard that would govern how companies can gather and use personal data, and what consumers can do to protect themselves.

