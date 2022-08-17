Democrats who want to spend more money than a reasonable government budget will allow often talk about “improving tax compliance” and the “tax gap,” suggesting that there really is enough money to pay for lots of new spending if only the tax code was enforced more aggressively.

A 2021 proposal to require financial institutions to report inflows and outflow for every account with at least $600 in or out in a year was estimated to raise $206 billion over the 2022-31 budget window, according to the staff of the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. However, the idea of scrutinizing small bank accounts for suspected unreported income ran into obvious political problems.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.