I hear frequently people asking – even screaming from the rooftops! – “We don’t have enough water for these developments.”
They refer to subdivisions, building projects, etc. that pass the appropriate commissions or councils. Often they are in-fill, on lots tucked away; though, sometimes they are planned for redevelopment situations or long-fallow ground.
But the water access, availability and use – something that has been debated since this region’s settlement – is always central to the discussions. Our aquifers are not teeming with the wet stuff. The ongoing drought alone gives most of us pause.
In addition, I would add we don’t have enough water for the green lawns and cottonwood trees people keep planting. We don’t have enough water for that swimming pool you put in the backyard either.
We especially do not have enough water for the incessant sprinklers, likely on a timer, that spew our liquid gold no matter the conditions – windy, rainy, etc.
